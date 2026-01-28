Snowy Morning Commute Leads to Serious MVA Injury

New Hartford Police are investigating a serious car-pedestrian crash that left a local woman hospitalized Tuesday morning.

Police say officers and the Willowvale Fire Company were called to Sessions Road near Cosmo Court just before 8 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found that 78-year-old Lynn Rausher of Sessions Road had been hit while she was in the roadway.

The vehicle was being driven by 20-year-old Nathaniel Matthews of New Hartford. Rausher was treated at the scene and transported to Wynn Hospital by Edwards Ambulance, where she remains in serious condition.

New Hartford Police investigators and evidence technicians were called in to document the scene and collect evidence. At this point, police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. Officials say more information will be released once the investigation is complete.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area during the morning commute as crews worked at the scene, causing traffic slowdowns along Sessions Road.

Meanwhile, police were also dealing with a separate, unrelated incident on Seneca Turnpike earlier in the morning. That call, according to authorities, was medical in nature and not connected to the Sessions Road crash. No additional details are expected to be released regarding that incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Sessions Road is encouraged to contact the New Hartford Police Department.