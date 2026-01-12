Black Ice Blamed After 2-Car Crash Sunday in New Hartford
Black ice on the highway is being blamed as the cause of an accident in New Hartford on Sunday morning.
According to New Hartford Police, they were called to an early morning collision on State Route 8 in the village.
Police say, upon arrival officers encountered black ice which is believed to have been a contributing factor to the collision. After investigation, officers determined that a 2004 Honda operated by Pamela Fargo of West Winfield, NY was being operated on State Rt 8 when the driver lost control rounding a curve after encountering ice on the roadway. After losing control the vehicle, police say Fargo struck a guide rail and became disabled in the roadway.
Moments later a 2004 Ford Pickup Truck operated by Daniel Szatko of Utica came around the same curve and collided with Fargo's vehicle.
A female passenger in Szatko's vehicle sustained facial injuries requiring her to be transported to Wynn Hospital by Edwards Ambulance for treatment. Fargo was ticketed by Police for a violation of NYS traffic law, Speed Not Reasonable for conditions.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
