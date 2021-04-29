One Person Killed In Madison County Crash
Officials in Madison County are investigating a fatal crash that happened overnight.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year old Crystal Savage of Cortland was traveling west on Crumb Hill Road in Georgetown just after 1:00 when she collided with a tractor-trailer.
Deputies say Savage and a passenger, 29-year old Brittney Casler of Cuyler. NY, had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Savage was pronounced dead at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Casler is being treated for serious injuries but is expected to survive.
The accident remains under investigation.
