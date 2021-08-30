One Statistic Is Quite Weird In The U.S. Census For Oneida County

Every 10 years the United States Census gathers information on populations.

Over, and over again you always hear people say that they hate New York State. For one reason or another ranging from the cost of living, to politics. That is what makes the results of the 2020 census just a little bit baffling.

Let's take a trip back a decade for the state as a whole, in 2010 the Empire State had roughly about 19,300,000 people calling it home. Fast forward to 2020, we actually gained in population. Now about 20,300,000 reside in New York.

That statistic is actually what makes Oneida County stand out. Oneida County fell flat in population. In total, we lost about 2,000 residents. That puts the county at a -1.2% population change since 2010. Why is that odd? Let's take a peek at the population change for other Central New York counties according to the U.S. Census.

Oneida -1.2%

Oswego -3.8%

Madison -7.4%

Herkimer -6.8%

Cayuga -4.7%

Onondaga +4.0%

The odd statistic is, the fact that every other county with the exception of Onondaga lost a considerable amount of people while Oneida County really didn't. People constantly complain about crime rates when it comes to Rome and Utica. With that as a factor for the two largest cities in the county, why haven't more people left? Does that mean Oneida County is actually desirable?

Can you name a reason why Oneida County actually didn't suffer a larger loss in population?

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

.

KEEP READING: See notable new words that were coined the year you were born

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

.