One Statistic Is Quite Weird In The U.S. Census For Oneida County
Every 10 years the United States Census gathers information on populations.
Over, and over again you always hear people say that they hate New York State. For one reason or another ranging from the cost of living, to politics. That is what makes the results of the 2020 census just a little bit baffling.
Let's take a trip back a decade for the state as a whole, in 2010 the Empire State had roughly about 19,300,000 people calling it home. Fast forward to 2020, we actually gained in population. Now about 20,300,000 reside in New York.
That statistic is actually what makes Oneida County stand out. Oneida County fell flat in population. In total, we lost about 2,000 residents. That puts the county at a -1.2% population change since 2010. Why is that odd? Let's take a peek at the population change for other Central New York counties according to the U.S. Census.
- Oneida -1.2%
- Oswego -3.8%
- Madison -7.4%
- Herkimer -6.8%
- Cayuga -4.7%
- Onondaga +4.0%
The odd statistic is, the fact that every other county with the exception of Onondaga lost a considerable amount of people while Oneida County really didn't. People constantly complain about crime rates when it comes to Rome and Utica. With that as a factor for the two largest cities in the county, why haven't more people left? Does that mean Oneida County is actually desirable?
Can you name a reason why Oneida County actually didn't suffer a larger loss in population?
