New Hartford Police are asking for the public’s help after a number of car thefts.

Police have received eight reports of stolen motor vehicles since July 1.

They say in each case, the vehicles were parked in the driveway of a home and were left unlocked with the keys inside.

In the morning the owners discovered their vehicle missing.

All of the stolen vehicles have been recovered by the police with the majority of the vehicles sustaining collision damage and interior damage that was caused by the individuals who stole the cars.

The New Hartford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the thefts, however in each case, the theft was preventable.

New Hartford PD Chief Michael Inserra is reminding residents to always lock their car doors and never leave anything of value “in sight” in the vehicle. He says the keys to the vehicle, including the “valet” key, should not be kept in the vehicle anywhere.

"Crime prevention is a community and police partnership. We are strongly urging everyone to take simple everyday steps to protect yourself and your property," said Inserra.

Meanwhile, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several “larcenies from vehicle” complaints in the Verona area.

Deputies say most of the complaints were centered around the area of Kelly Avenue, Old Farm Road, Mark Street and Brett Street.

The larcenies happened on August 26.

They say the others came from the Hill Road and Stickney Road areas.

If anyone has any information about the larcenies they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 736-8346 or (315) 765-2216.

Must See Million Dollar Home With 12 Sprawling Acres In Richfield, NY This furnished million dollar home screams luxury. From the front door with the grand entryway, 12 acres of lush land, this home is minutes from Cooperstown and is a must see piece of property, see for yourself.

The 9 Most Delicious Sandwich Shops In The Utica-Rome Area