Clinton Cider Mill Serving Up The Tastes Of Fall For Their 24th Season

Get ready to jump into the tastes of fall in Central New York at the Clinton Cider Mill. They are now open for their 24th season.

Did you know that the apple is the official fruit of New York State? We are lucky to enjoy more than 40 different varieties and approximately 600 apple producers across the state. Locally, we are very lucky to enjoy so many amazing places like the Clinton Cider Mill.

The Wentworth family, the original owners of the Cider Mill, opened the mill in Clinton back in 1903. In 1998, John and Mimi Fehlner purchased the Cider Mill.

Their son, Ben, and daughter-in-law, Laura, moved to Clinton in 2006. Together, they continue to make sweet apple cider the same way it has been done for more than a century."

According to their Facebook page, they are open Monday - Saturday 10AM - 6PM, and on Sundays 10AM - 5PM. If you can't make it in person, you can also shop online as well this season. You'll find cider, donuts, bakery items, soups, pot pies, and more.

Need A Gig? The Clinton Cider Mill Is Hiring

Currently, the Clinton Cider Mill is hiring fulltime and part time seasonal help. Do you love the tastes of fall? In order to apply, all you need to do is complete and submit an online form. Find out more online here.

We obviously live in one of the best apple-rich parts of the country. Have you ever wondered why? Apple trees do best when they are planted in full sun and avoid strong, persistent breezes and low-lying cold areas. We have plenty of that across New York State.