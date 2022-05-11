One Upstate New York City Has Highest Student Debt in the Country

Getting an education isn't cheap. Just ask any college or university graduate who is drowning in student loans. Where is the highest student debt? One city in New York state is among the worst places in the country.

WalletHub compared the median student-loan balance against the median earnings of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree in more than 2,510 U.S. cities. Ithaca, New York is one of the worst places for student debt, a city home to both Cornell University and Ithaca College.

Ithaca Student Debt

The average debt in Ithaca, New York is just over $25,000, but the average income for people with a bachelor's degree is only $32,000.

A 4-year bachelor's degree and living expenses at Cornell University could cost as much as $315,968 before any grants or scholarships are awarded.

Ithaca College is a little more affordable with rates at $48,000 a year. Room and board are around $16,000 more.

Syracuse & Utica Debt

In Syracuse, the debt earning ratio is a bit wider than in Ithaca, with student loans at almost $21,000 and earnings at nearly $44,000. Utica is even wider with debt at $18,000 and earnings at almost $42,000.

Student loans are the second-highest form of household debt after mortgages, totaling a record $1.61 trillion, or about $37,000 per borrower.

With tuition costs as high as they are, how can anyone afford to go to school anymore? No one should have to spend their entire life working to pay off student loans.

