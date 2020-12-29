Oneida City Police Investigating Tuesday Morning Stabbing

Oneida City Police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened Tuesday on the 300 block of North Lake Street.

Police say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. and they were able to locate the victim after they had driven themselves to a local hospital.

A short time later, police say they located the suspect in the incident at the home of a family member. After a short standoff with police and assistance from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was taken into custody.

The identities of the people involved will not be released at this time and more details will be available at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.