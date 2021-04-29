Oneida County CAC Marks Child Abuse Awareness Month

Blue pinwheels were placed on the grounds of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center today to mark Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara says every adult needs to play a role in protecting children every month.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center served 869 children last year.

Since January 1, the CAC has 304 reports of child sexual abuse.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center is comprised of members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Rome Police, Utica Police, and the New York State Police, as well as victim advocates from the YWCA, victim counselors from Center for Family Life and and Recovery, and the Neighborhood Center.

In 2020, 19,984 abused and neglected children were served by 46 Child Advocacy Centers covering 60 Counties and 3 Tribal Nations in New York State.

Jim Rondenelli, WIBX