Oneida County COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday, 6/21

Another day in a COVID-19 world, and another double digit day of new cases in Oneida County. On Sunday, the County Executive's office released the latest data over the last 24-hour period and added 15 new COVID-19 cases. There were also 13 new public exposures in the area and there were no new deaths over the weekend. There were 24 new positive cases reported on Saturday, for a total of 1,361 positive cases and a total of 85 deaths during the pandemic. The majority of those deaths are nursing home related.

As new positive cases continue to grow in the county, the number of hospitalizations are down dramatically. As of 12 noon on Sunday, there were a total of 11 Oneida County patients hospitalized, nine in MVHS hospitals and two in Rome Memorial. Seven of the hospitalized patients are nursing home related.

Additional Numbers:

· 357 active positive cases

· 919 positive cases have been resolved.

· 38,418 total tests have been conducted.

· 37,057 total negative results.

· 386 under mandatory quarantine

· 192 under precautionary quarantine

· 12,060 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

Here's a list of the 13 new potential public exposures:

6/13/2020

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Carter’s

Address of exposure: 4773 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/27/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 4765 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/27/20

6/14/2020

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Juliano Farms

Address of exposure: 2357 State Route 5, Utica

Wore mask: No

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/28/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/28/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: CoreLife Eatery

Address of exposure: 4517 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/28/20

6/15/2020

Time of exposure: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: 4953 Commercial Drive, Hannaford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 6/29/20

6/17/2020

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: 4953 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/1/20

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/1/20

Time of exposure: 8:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Stewart’s

Address of exposure: 220 Clinton Road, Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/2/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Byrne Dairy

Address of exposure: 7767 NY-5, Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/2/20

6/19/2020

Time of exposure: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 4765 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/3/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Daikers

Address of exposure: 161 Daikers Circle, Old Forge

Wore mask: No

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/3/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m.– 5:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens Drive Thru

Address of exposure: 1750 Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/3/20