Oneida County COVID-19 Numbers Remain Flat, New Death

On Sunday, Oneida County announced one new death from COVID-19, and once again it came from a local nursing home. 28.8 percent of current positive cases and more than 70-percent of the county's COVID deaths have come from nursing homes.

The county also announced 14 new positive cases bringing the total of new cases this weekend to 33. 52 county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Of the 52 people hospitalized, 38 of those patients are from nursing homes.

Here are the rest of Oneida County's COVID-19 numbers:

· 14 new positive cases, 1,130 total.

· 1 new positive fatality (nursing home-related), 61 total.

· 49 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

o 39 MVHS

o 10 Rome Memorial

· 3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

· 38 hospitalized patients are from nursing homes.

o 30 MVHS

o 8 Rome Memorial

· 357 active positive cases

· 712 positive cases have been resolved.

· 24,739 total tests have been conducted.

· 23,609 total negative results.

· 617 under mandatory quarantine

· 420 under precautionary quarantine

· 11,286 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.