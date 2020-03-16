Oneida County DMV Offices in Utica, Rome Will Be Closed This Week

Oneida County DMV offices in Utica and Rome are closed to the public this week.

Statewide, Governor Cuomo has directed that all New York State Deparmtent of Motor Vehicle offices move to an appointment only format for now, requiring drivers to pre-schedule appointments online, rather than just walk-in to their local office. It's one of many crowd reduction efforts to reduce COVID-19 infections.

But Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente went a step further on Sunday saying the Utica and Rome locations would close completely to the general public for a week. He explained his concern is that if the local offices remain open, but for appointments only, some people will just show up anyway, he said. And, Utica's DMV office is located at Union Station - a public train and bus hub.

County officials have coorindated with local car dealerships to handle title and license plate transfers so that vehicle purchases aren't halted in the meantime, Picente said.

Those who dont want to wait a week to handle DMV business, or don't want to schedule an appointment for an in-person visit, can visit the New York State Department of Motor Vehicle's website.