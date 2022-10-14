BEWARE! NY DMV Consumer Alert! Does That Car Have Flood Damage?

The State of Florida was hit hard by Hurricane Ian last month with more than 100 people confirmed dead as a result of the storm. How did Ian impact New York? You might be surprised.

Here is New York we didn't experience the wind and torrential downpours of Ian but we could be effected by the hurricane in unexpected ways, including the next car you buy.

Get our free mobile app

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting you to beware in the next few weeks or months. Especially if you are shopping for a used vehicle. The danger is, some of the cars that make their way to our state could have flood damage from storms such as Ian.

Just because a used car looks fine does not mean it is free of substantial damage. We know that a car is among the biggest purchases someone can make, and we want to be sure people know the steps to take to protect themselves from buying a flood-damaged vehicle. - DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A vehicle with flood damage could have issues with the engine or transmission and corrode wiring. The water could also harm the airbag or destroy the car's computers. How do you know if a vehicle has flood damage?

One way to protect yourself when buying any used vehicle is to go to the National Insurance Crime Bureau to determine if the vehicle has been reported as salvaged or stolen. Just enter the VIN and see the results.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Certainly not all car dealerships are bad but some will attempt to hide damage by taking a vehicle from a flooded area to another state. Then they get a new title and try to sell it. Beware.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Favorite Halloween Candies by State