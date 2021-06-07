Oneida County Hits Important Vaccine Milestone

Although the pace has slowed, the process of vaccinating eligible adults in Oneida County continues to move along.

According to data released Monday by the county, the county has surpassed the half-way point, having vaccinated 50.4% of those age 12 and older. The number of adults who are considered partially vaccinated - having received one shot of the two-dose series - is estimated at 57.1%.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all state restrictions related to COVID-19 would expire when 70% of New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one shot. For those looking to be vaccinated, Oneida County has several PODs scheduled for this week with plenty of doses on hand. Upcoming clinics are set for Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information or to sign-up to receive a shot, just visit OCgov.net.

Over the three-day weekend, the county reported a total 29 new cases from Friday through Sunday. Sunday's update included just a six new positive test results, just the fourth time since last Halloween the county has seen new cases in the single-digits.

Sadly, there were two new COVID-19 deaths involving Oneida County residents over the weekend, the 428th and 429th since March of 2020. There are a total of six county residents hospitalized for treatment of symptoms, four in Oneida County hospitals and two outside the county.

Oneida County's active cases total is 116.

In Herkimer County, the latest COVID-19 update data is from Friday, when there were just two new cases reported. As of Friday, the county's active case total was just 17. Herkimer County's overall death-toll from the virus stands at 100.

