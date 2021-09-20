The Oneida County Health Department and the County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a car seat safety event on Wednesday.

The event will take place from 9:00 to 3:00 at the Deerfield Fire Station.

Car seats will be available to income-qualified candidates by appointment only.

Requirements include:

Meeting income eligibility – provide proof of public assistance.

Bringing the child who is in need of the car seat to the appointment. If pregnant, baby must be expected within the next three months.

Bringing the vehicle for the seat to be installed.

Passing COVID-19 screening questionnaire.

Wearing a mask throughout the event.

For eligibility and registration for these events, you can call (315) 798-5229.

For those who already have a car seat, a certified technician will be available to make sure it’s properly installed.

“Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children in this country,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “On this Child Passenger Safety Week, we emphasize the importance of car seat safety and educate and assist parents who face financial barriers in properly securing their most precious cargo.”

September 19 to September 25 is Child Passenger Safety Week.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, on average, two children under 13 years-old were killed and an estimated 374 were injured every day in 2019 while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups and vans.

The car seat safety event is made possible through a grant from the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

For more information about how to find the right car seat, visit: nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats.

