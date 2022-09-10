OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome
An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
No physical injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
Deputies reported finding a storage unit that appeared to have been broken into and say that property was stolen from the unit. Members of the OCSO Criminal Investigation Unit investigated and identified a suspect on Friday, September 9, 2022.
The suspect, identified as 32-year-old John Grass of Rome, New York, was already in custody at the Oneida County Jail on unrelated charges.
He was arrested in the latest case on September 9, 2022 and charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, a class "D" felony.
The OCSO says he will be "arraigned on the new charge at Oneida County CAP Court at a later time."
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]