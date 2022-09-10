An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.

Route 233 Storage located at 6185 Route 233 in Westmoreland, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2021) via Googla Maps (September 2022) Route 233 Storage located at 6185 Route 233 in Westmoreland, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2021) via Googla Maps (September 2022) loading...

No physical injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Deputies reported finding a storage unit that appeared to have been broken into and say that property was stolen from the unit. Members of the OCSO Criminal Investigation Unit investigated and identified a suspect on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old John Grass of Rome, New York, was already in custody at the Oneida County Jail on unrelated charges.

John Grass (age 32) of Rome, New York Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (September 2022) John Grass (age 32) of Rome, New York Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (September 2022) loading...

He was arrested in the latest case on September 9, 2022 and charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, a class "D" felony.

The OCSO says he will be "arraigned on the new charge at Oneida County CAP Court at a later time."

Anyone with information that might be helpful in the case is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to.

Do NOT Miss These 13 Amazing (And Off the Grid) Upstate New York Museums! Upstate New York is famous for its nationally known museums, such as the Corning Museum of Glass, or the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. But there are many other smaller and lesser known museums that any visitor should put on their list of things to do and see in Upstate New York.

This is a list of 13 museums you might not know about. Some are quirky, some are important, some are fun, some are, how shall we say, "out there." But all are worthy of a visit from you soon!