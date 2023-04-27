A New Hartford man who was being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has died. While the investigation is ongoing, officials believe the death was the result of a drug overdose.

Sheriff Rob Maciol say the inmate, 25-year-old Milik Burnett, was found just after 8:00 Thursday morning in what officials described as 'an altered state.' Medical staff at the jail immediately responded along with the Oriskany Fire Department. Additionally, the overdose reversal drug Narcan was administered.

Burnett would then be transported to St. Luke's Hospital, however, he was pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 a.m., Maciol said.

While it suspected that Burnette had ingested a substance that resulted in a fatal overdose, the Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation. Additionally, because the death occurred while in the custody of law enforcement, the New York State Commission of Corrections at the NYS Attorney General's Office are conducting their own investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

