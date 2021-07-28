Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has unveiled the Oneida County Main Street Program.

Picente first introduced the program during his State of the State Address earlier this year.

The program will support local municipal downtown development projects and assist in the redesign of main streets to make them safer and more accessible to all modes of transportation.

“We stand ready to partner with local communities to improve main streets and support downtown development projects across Oneida County,” Picente said. “Revitalizing our main streets will not just make them safer and more accessible, but will bring customers back, create jobs and foster private investment. Together, we can create the collective impact that not only moves us past the pandemic, but thrusts us into a better and more sustainable future.”

A $500,000 fund for planning assistance, with a 50-50 match between the municipalities and the county will be available to develop unique main street programs in participating communities.

Once the main street planning is completed, the projects included within will be funded through a $5 million fund that will be capitalized over two years.

Picente says the county has already received interest from multiple municipalities, including the City of Sherrill, which plans to utilize the program to help fund new pedestrian-accessibility enhancements along the State Route 5 corridor between Sherrill Road and Betsinger Road.

The Oneida County Department of Planning has an Application and Information Packet and Program Guidebook available on the county website.

