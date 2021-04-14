Oneida County Maintains High Credit Ratings During Pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Oneida County is maintaining its high financial standing.

County Executive Anthony Picente says all three major national credit agencies have given the county stellar ratings for 2021.

Fitch again rated the county AA, while S & P repeated its AA-minus rating and Moody’s reaffirmed its A1 status.

Picente says all three agencies pointed to several exemplary county management factors, including modest debt burden and modest expansion of the local property and sales tax base.

“Strong conservative fiscal policies of cutting spending and limiting our debt, have created a solid financial foundation that has allowed us to weather the COVID-19 pandemic while still investing in our community and growing our tax base,” said Picente. “I am pleased that the three national credit agencies have maintained our high ratings while commending the steps we have taken to mitigate the economic damage that 2020 brought and recognizing that the future is bright for Oneida County.”