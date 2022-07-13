Oneida County Reaches Agreement With Corrections Officer Union

A collective bargaining agreement has been reached between Oneida County, the Sheriff’s Office and the union that represents corrections and court employees.

The new, four-year agreement covers Correction Officer, Court Security Officers and court attendants.

The CBA was approved by the union by a vote of 106-to-4.

“I am happy that we could come to an agreement that is advantageous to both our employees and our county taxpayers,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “I believe that this contract is fair to all sides involved. It gives our valued employees better compensation and benefits for the important role they play in this community and it provides Sheriff Maciol with what he needs to manage them to the best of his ability. All the while, it keeps Oneida County competitive in recruiting and retaining these positions

The highlights of the agreement include

New salary for J Scale (Correction Officers) and C Scale (civilian titles) retroactive Jan. 1.



Correction Officers after training increases from starting salary of $43,609 to $48,922. Training rate goes from 85% of starting salary to 90%.



Court Security Officers starting increases from $27,672 to $37,659.



Court Attendant starting salary increase from $25,630 to $31,562.

On-Step increase 3% each year 2023-2025



Off-Step increase 4% each year 2023-2025



The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022 and runs through December 31, 2025

The County Board of Legislators unanimously approved the contract on Wednesday.

2022 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Sidewalk Arts Show The 2022 Munson-Williams -Proctor Arts Institute Sidewalk Arts Show is taking place in Utica, featuring works of art from local artists.

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line? Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.