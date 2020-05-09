Oneida County Releases COVID-19 Report For Saturday May 9

Oneida County officials have released the latest COVID-19 number for Saturday, May 9th.

There were 17 new positive cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 625.

On new coronavirus fatality increased the number to 21.

Here are the rest of the numbers:

21 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

· 3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

· 320 active positive cases

· 284 positive cases have been resolved.

· 4,496 total tests have been conducted.

· 203 results pending.

· 3,668 total negative results.

· 831 under mandatory quarantine.

· 971 under precautionary quarantine.

· 4,842 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There were no new possible public exposures reported.

A live briefing was not held today.

County Executive Anthony will be hosting a Facebook Town Hall meeting on re-opening the county on Monday night at 6:00.

