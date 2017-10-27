Members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center spent Thursday afternoon and evening conducting random checks of several registered sex offenders living in the county.

The investigators checked to ensure that each sex offender was residing at the location they were registered to live at.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the checks are conducted periodically throughout the year with special attention given prior to Halloween, to help to insure the safety of children who will be out trick or treating.