The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is updating the travel advisory on Oneida County waterways that was issued on Sunday.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says Marine Patrol units have been out assessing the waterways over the past few days.

Maciol says the water levels on Oneida Lake are still about 1.7 feet above full pool level.

He says most of the debris on the east end of the lake has moved toward the shoreline in South Bay by the Oneida Creek-Verona Beach State Part area.

Maciol says From Sylvan Beach along the north shore to the North Bay/Jewell area appears to be free of debris.

The Erie Canal is closed and not expected to open till September 3rd according to Canal Corporation Notice to Mariners.

The Canal Corporation does have active dredging operations occurring between Oneida Lake and Fish Creek, as of yesterday they had the full width of the canal blocked.

Delta Lake water levels have lowered 3.5 feet since the storm and are below the level it was before the storm.

Kayuta Lake appears to have lowered to near normal water level.

White Lake is reported to be higher than normal. Boaters are asked to use caution and to limit wakes from boats.

Otter Lake is reported to be back to normal levels.

Hinckley Lake has dropped 3.2 feet since the storm and near level prior to storm.

Boaters are stilled asked to use caution on all waterways since debris can be submerged and out of sight.

