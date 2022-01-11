Oneida County To Offer Free COVID Testing At Harts Hill Inn

Oneida County will be offering a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro.

The site will operate from noon to 5:00 and no appointment is necessary.

The test will be a self-administered nasal swab.

The diagnostic test samples are being collected and processed by Precision Clinical Laboratories in Clinton, and are expected to be available within 24 hours.

“Oneida County continues to offer as many free COVID-19 testing options as possible in order to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” Oneida County Executive Picente said. “We will be announcing more testing sites in different areas of the county and will push forward with our home test kit distribution to more and more communities in the coming weeks.”

The county has also distributed 1,000 COVID-19 test kits to the Mid-York Library System.

The free test kits will be available soon for pickup at more than 20 participating libraries in the county.

The County has distributed more than half of the 10,000 home test kits it received from New York State to local municipalities, first responders and organizations such as The Center and the Johnson Park Center in Utica.

Over the past weekend 3,000 kits were given away at county Public Works facilities in Barneveld, Oriskany and Taberg.

The county will be announcing more public test kit distributions events in the near future.

Oneida County will also be offering free COVID-19 testing on January 12 via its drive-thru site at Griffiss International Airport in Rome.

That event takes place every Wednesday from 9:00AM to 5:00PM and Saturdays from 10:00AM to 1:00PM.

