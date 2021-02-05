Oneida-Herimer Daily COVID Update for February 5

While new COVID-19 cases and active cases are declining in Oneida and Herkimer counties, the two combined to report seven new deaths in Friday's update.

Oneida County reported six new deaths in Friday's report as the county has now lost 359 residents to the virus. One of the new deaths is said to be a nursing home resident, health officials said. The county did report 82 new positive cases, but despite the increase the county's active case total to 1,952, the lowest it has been since the start of December.

Hospitalizations among county residents fell to a total of 105. Of those, 93 at either MVHS or Rome Memorial, with a dozen more hospitalized outside of Oneida County.

Herkimer County reported one new virus-related death in Friday's update. The county has reported 79 COVID-19 deaths to-date.

There were 31 new positives added in the county. The active case total decline again, now at 266.

Hospitalizations fell to 29.

