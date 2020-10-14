Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Update For October 14

Oneida County reported ten new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while Herkimer County reported none.

Oneida County

While Oneida County health officials reported ten new cases on Wednesday, they also corrected figures from earlier in the week, saying three cases had been removed after further investigation. Of the ten new cases reported, three are said to be nursing home residents.

There were no COVID-19 related deaths reported in either county on Wednesday.

The active total case in Oneida County stands at 122.

There is just one county resident hospitalized with the virus. That patient is at MVHS and health officials say it is a nursing home resident.

The following potential public health exposures were announced for Oneida County:

10/9/20 Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Place of exposure: Target Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 10/23/20 Time of exposure: approximately 4 p.m. (less than 5 minute ride) Place of exposure: Centro Bus #124 to Sangertown Square Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: until 10/23/20 Time of exposure 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Place of exposure: Walgreens Address of exposure: 1750 Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: until 10/23/20 Time of exposure 4:20 p.m. to 5 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: until 10/23/20 10/10/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Place of exposure: Target Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 10/24/20 10/11/20 Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Place of exposure: Target Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/25/20 10/12/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Rite Aid Address of exposure: 405 Erie Blvd. West, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/26/20 10/13/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Place of exposure: Boscov’s Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/27/20

Herkimer County

A good day in Herkimer County with no new COVID-19 positive test results.

There is one Herkimer County resident hospitalized with the virus.

There are 21 active, known cases in Herkimer County.

--------------------------------------------------------------------