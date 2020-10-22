Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID-19 Update For October 22

Eleven new COVID-10 cases were reported in Oneida and Herkimer counties on Thursday with no new virus related deaths.

Oneida County

Oneida County health officials report nine new COVID-positive test results, including one nursing home resident. There are eight resident hospitalized for treatment of the virus - reduction of one since Wednesday's update. Of the eight, three are said to be nursing home residents.

Meanwhile, the county's active case total has risen to 137.

The following potential public health exposures were also announced:

10/12/20

Time of exposure:  3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure:  808 W. Chestnut St., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/26/20

 

10/15/20

Time of exposure 4:40 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Place of exposure: Denny’s

Address of exposure: 200 S. James St., Rome

Wore mask: Yes-except when eating

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/29/20

 

10/19/20

Time of exposure: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Runnings

Address of exposure: 5949 Rome Taberg Road, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/02/20

 

Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 5815 Rome-Taberg Road, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/02/20

 

Time of exposure: 3:50 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure:  Victoria’s Secret

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 11/2/20

 

10/20/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: TOPS Friendly Market

Address of exposure: 87 E. State St., Sherrill

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/3/20

Herkimer County

Herkimer County health officials reported two new cases on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the county rose by two, to 21.

The county has no residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

