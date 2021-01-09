Oneida, Herkimer COVID-19 Numbers for January 9th

Hospitalization rates remain the problem in Herkimer and Oneida County as new COVID-19 numbers are released for Saturday, January 9th.

Oneida County has 175 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and Herkimer County has 58 for a total of 233 local residents in the hospital. The current numbers are a drastic change from the fall when COVID hospitalization numbers were at an all-time low, Herkimer County had no COVID positive residents in the hospital and Oneida County had only 4.

New positive cases were also up once again. Herkimer County had 111 new positive cases and Oneida County had 265 new cases.

On Friday, Government Andrew Cuomo said he;'s concerned about the rising hospitalization rate. He said the Mohawk Valley region, based on current trends, is under 15 days away from a complete shutdown.

Here are the numbers, by County:

Herkimer County Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 01/09/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 111 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 3289 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 1294 Total Hospitalized: 58 Total number recovered: 1961 Covid Deaths: 34

Negative Covid-19 test results: 78531

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 1352 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 145

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 720 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 30

Oneida County By The Numbers for COVID-19

· 265 new positive cases, 14,515* total. *(Upon further investigation, 1 positive case was removed from the previous total.)

o 21 are nursing home residents.

· 6,093 active positive cases.

· 2 new COVID-19-related deaths, 258 total.

· 165 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

o 147 at MVHS.

o 18 at Rome Memorial.

§ 31 are nursing home residents.

· 10 patients are hospitalized out of county.

· 5,664 positive cases have been resolved.

· 391,723 total negative results.

· 406,238 total tests.

· 6,093 in mandatory isolation.

· 1,584 mandatory quarantine.