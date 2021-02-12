Oneida-Herkimer COVID Update for February 12

The number of new COVID positive cases in Oneida and Herkimer counties is still down, but both counties each reported one new death on Friday.

Oneida County has now lost 376 residents to the virus. This most recent fatality was not nursing home related.

The county added 46 new positive cases in Friday's update, which pushed the active case total up to 1,046 - an increase of about 20 cases from the previous day. That ended a three-week streak that saw the county's active case total fall everyday.

Hospitalizations, though, were down, now totaling 71 to include county residents hospitalized in and out of Oneida County.

Herkimer County reported 17 new positives on Friday - the sixth day in a row the county's new case total was under 30. Just several weeks ago, the county was peaking above 100 new cases a day.

The county did report one new death, it's 88th blamed on the pandemic.

Active cases in Herkimer County were down a tick to 146. The number of residents hospitalized with the virus was up one, to 19.

