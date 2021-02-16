Oneida-Herkimer COVID Update for February 16

Oneida County reported no COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, marking just the second time since Thanksgiving the county has had no deaths in a single day.

Meanwhile, there were 37 new COVID positive cases added in Oneida County, as cases continue to level off from a post holiday peak that saw daily case totals climb well into the 300s at times.

A glance at the chart below shows the sharp decline in cases by day from the post-holiday peak, (via OCgov.net):

Oneida County COVID-19 positive cases day-by-day, via OCgov.net

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is 57, down five from the previous day. Active cases were at 860 as of Tuesday's report, after peaking as high as 7,300 just three weeks ago.

While there were no virus-related deaths in Oneida County, Herkimer County did have one new fatality.

Herkimer County has now lost 89 residents to COVID-19.

The county added 14 new cases in Tuesday's report. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus was down a tick, to 21. And, the active case total fell from 161 to 137 from the previous day's report.

