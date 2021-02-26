The latest COVID-19 numbers from health officials in Oneida County released Friday included no new deaths.

It marks the third straight day the county has not seen a virus related death, and the fifth time in the last seven days. It's a trend the county hopes to continue after a near two month streak that began Thanksgiving week and continued into the third week of January. Although that streak ended, it had become common for the county to see at least one death per day.

Meanwhile, there were 52 new positive cases added Since the start of the pandemic, Oneida County has now seen 19,354 lab-confirmed COVID infections.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus totals 39, the first time it's fallen under 40 since November 15. Of those receiving medical care, 35 are being treated at Oneida County hospitals with four more being treated outside the county.

The number of active cases in the county dropped to 617 in Friday's update, marking the fewest number of active cases since November 12.

Get our free mobile app

Herkimer County

Herkimer County did report a virus-related death in it's latest report. The death is the 97 involving a county resident whose death was attributed to COVID-19.

Other information released by county health officials reflected good news in the fight against the disease. Herkimer County added just eight new positive cases, and the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus fell from 13 to 8.

The county's active case total was up a tick, increasing from 84 to 86 from the previous day.

---------------------------------------------------