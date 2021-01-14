Oneida County has now reported at least one coronavirus death for 50 straight days.

The county's latest update on Thursday included four new deaths, pushing the total death toll from the virus up to 281. Health officials also reported 213 new positive test results. Since March, the county has had 15,642 infections.

You can see in this chart from Oneida County below that there is significant increase in the number of deaths, and in the frequency of COVID-19 deaths. The chart cover deaths among Oneida County residents by day, and covers each day from March of 2020 through January 14, 2021. This current 50-day run of virus fatalities dates back to November 25.

Chart of Oneida County COVID deaths by day - March of 2020 through January 13, 2021. (via OCgov.net)

Oneida County's active case total was down just a tick from the previous day, listed at 6,690 in Thursday's report, which also found hospitalizations related to the virus are down.

There are 164 county residents hospitalized with coronavirus - 150 in Oneida County facilities and 14 more outside the county. That's down from 177 in Wednesday's report.

Herkimer County's report on Thursday included 163 new positives, a significant total for a county of its size.

Some good news, the county reported no new deaths.

Herkimer County's active case total rose to 1,275, and hospitalizations were up slightly, now at 58 in Thursday's report.

