Oneida County and Herkimer counties continue to reach new highs for active cases in each county. And, Oneida County again reported a death in Thursday's update, marking 22 days in a row that county has had at least one resident die from the virus.

Oneida County

In its daily release of data on Thursday, Oneida County reported two more COVID-19 deaths - the 181st and 182nd virus-related fatalities involving county residents since the pandemic began. The county continued a morbid run, reporting a least one COVID death each day since November 25. Thirty-nine county residents have been lost to fast-spreading virus over that time.

Meanwhile, while not a record day for new cases, a massive 278 new positive tests were added which did again push the county's active case total to a new record. Now at 4,472, the county has set a new high for active cases in each of the last 24 days.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to a total of 132 in Thursday's report. However, the number of residents hospitalized in the ICU increased to 18.

Herkimer County

Herkimer County also continued to trend in the wrong direction in Thursday's update.

The county added 39 new positive cases, with no new deaths reported.

The active cases total rose to 538, again a new record for Herkimer County.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus decreased from 12 in Wednesday's update to 11 on Thursday.

