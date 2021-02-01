Both Oneida and Herkimer counties reported new COVID-19 deaths in Monday's report, but both also continued to see a decline in new positive cases.

Oneida County

Oneida County reported three new virus deaths on Monday, reflecting the final day of reporting for January. The county has now lost a total of 347 residents to the virus.

Meanwhile, just 61 new cases were added. The county's active case total fell again, now at 3,186. Hospitalizations among Oneida County residents were up just a tick, now at 124. Of those, 97 are at Mohawk Valley Health System, 15 are a Rome Memorial and a dozen more are hospitalized outside the county.

Herkimer County

Herkimer County reported one new death on Monday. The county's overall death toll from the virus is now 66.

County health officials added just 29 new positive cases, the lowest single-day increase of 2021.

The active case total in Herkimer County is 772, while the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus was virtually unchanged at 34.

