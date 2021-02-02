Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID Update for February 2

Oneida County continued to trend downward when it comes to new coronavirus cases in Tuesday's report, however, the county again reported new multiple virus deaths.

Three new death's were added in the latest update. Oneida County has now lost 350 residents to the virus. There were 51 new positive cases added Tuesday.

The county has now seen 18,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last March. The active case total declined to 2,597 after topping 7,000 cases a little more than a week ago. Hospitalizations among county residents dipped to 118. Of those, 106 are hospitalized in-county facilities with a dozen more outside the county.

Herkimer County reported one new virus death in Tuesday's update, pushing the death toll to-date to 67. There were 37 new positive cases announced.

The county's active case total stand at 650. There are 37 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus.

