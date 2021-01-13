Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID Update For January 13

Oneida and Herkimer counties both report new COVID-19 related deaths, and once again approximately 300 new cases combined.

Oneida County continued a very sad streak in Wednesday's coronavirus update as three more county residents have died from the virus. The county has gone 49 consecutive days with at least one death each. The county's overall death toll is now closing in on 300, with 277 deaths attributed to the disease since March.

The county also added another 234 cases, which pushed the active case total up to 6,699.

Hospitalizations remained relatively unchanged. There are 177 infected county residents being treated in the hospital, 163 in county hospitals and 14 more outside the county.

Wednesday's report for Herkimer County included news of two new deaths, moving it's overall death toll from the virus to 40.

Meanwhile, Herkimer County added 76 new cases moving the to-date positive case total to 3,605. There are 54 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

The county's active case total was down by 75 from the previous, now at 1,212.

---------------------------------------