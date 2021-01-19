Three more Oneida County residents have died from coronavirus, as Oneida County's streak of consecutive days with a COVID-19 death reached 55, according to numbers released Tuesday.

So far, the virus has killed 298 county residents.

The report also included 151 new positive cases, pushing the number of to-date infections to 16,646.

The number of known, active cases in the county increased by just 3, to 7, 109, but again that set a new high for the county for active cases at one time.

The hospitalization among Oneida County residents was relatively unchanged at 173.

In Herkimer County, the number of new cases announced in Tuesday's report topped triple-digits, at 102.

The active case total in Herkimer County is 1,137.

Some good news, though, as there were no new deaths, while the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus dropped to 50, down from 57 the day prior.

