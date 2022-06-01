You can save more at the pumps at SāvOn. The Oneida Indian Nation will suspend its gasoline tax for the remainder of 2022 at all Maple Leaf Market and SāvOn store locations in Oneida and Madison Counties.

The Nation is implementing changes to its tax policy in an effort to bring financial relief to Oneida Indian Nation Members, employees, and people within the region.

“Our hope is that this reduction in gas price provides some relief and that more favorable economic times are coming soon,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter.

The New York State Legislature voted to suspend the state’s gasoline tax earlier this year, starting June 1 and running through the end of the year. The petroleum business tax and the motor fuel tax that is collected at the pump amount to a little more than 16 cents per gallon.

As a sovereign nation, the Oneida Indian Nation is able to implement its own policies regarding taxation on its lands. Similar to New York State, the Oneida Indian Nation collects a gasoline tax that helps fund its government programs and services, including healthcare, affordable housing, educational opportunities, eldercare, and youth programs for Oneida Indian Nation Members.

Gas Prices in New York

The average price is $4.92 a gallon in New York, 60 cents higher than a month ago, $1.85 higher than last year, and 30 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

In the Utica/Rome area prices are about $4.88 a gallon.

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York State $4.92 $4.93 $4.32 $3.07 Utica, NY $4.88 $4.87 $4.30 $3.12 Massachusetts $4.73 $4.73 $4.19 $2.92 Connecticut $4.68 $4.68 $4.10 $3.07 Pennsylvania $4.76 $4.77 $4.32 $3.15

*Prices as of May 31, 2022

Find the cheapest prices for gas at Gas Buddy, where you can even break it down by county or town.

How to Save

AAA has several fuel-saving tips:

Fill up at places you have a membership like Costco or BJ's

Carpool to work and school

Plan ahead to get all your errands done at once or shop online

Slow down. Speeds over 50mph cause aerodynamic drag, dropping fuel economy significantly

Soft feet: Avoid jackrabbit starts and hard acceleration

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. AAA says it’s unnecessary and wastes fuel

Use cruise control to maintain a constant speed and save fuel

