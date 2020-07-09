New York State Police have arrested an Oneida man for allegedly using multiple stolen credit cards at several locations within Oneida and Madison Counties.

Officials say the arrest stems from an investigation conducted by State Police in Sylvan Beach which began on June 28th. The complaints that prompted the investigation included several vehicles being entered into in Sylvan Beach and items taken out, according to Troopers.

Police say items taken from the vehicles included debit and credit cards. State Police say those cards were then used to make fraudulent purchases at several locations across the two counties.

State Police say the man facing charges for the alleged crimes is 36-year-old Mark Morey Jr. of Oneida. Due to the alleged criminal activity he is facing several charges. State Police released the following charges based on the transactions at various locations.

City of Oneida – 06/28/20

(2) Counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (E-Felony)

(2) Counts of Attempted Identity Theft 3rd degree (B-Misd)

Village of Sylvan Beach – 06/28/20

(1) Count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (E-Felony)

(2) Counts of Identity Theft 3rd degree (A-Misd)

Town of Annsville – 06/28/20

(2) Counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (E-Felony)

(2) Counts of Identity Theft 3rd degree (A-Misd)

City of Oneida – 06/28/20

(2) Counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (E-Felony)

He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the city of Oneida Court on July 17, 2020, village of Sylvan Beach Court on July 16, 2020, and in the town of Annsville Court on July 20, 2020.