Oneida Man Arrested on Sexual Performance of a Child Charges

New York State Police have arrested an Oneida man on charges of a sexual performance of a child charges. Police arrested 26-year-old Tyler J. Cook of Oneida on Tuesday.

According to NYS Police, Cook was charged with two counts of Promotion of a Sexual Performance by a child, and one count of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a child. He was arraigned at Madison County CAP Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond.

The investigation was initiated from Internet Crimes Against Children task force who had a search warrant related to the transmission of child sexual exploitation material through the internet.

According to Police, the arrest might bee leading to additional charges.

Law enforcement has reason to believe that Cook may be involved in other crimes related to his arrest. If anyone has any direct information they are asked to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by members of the New York State Police Troop D Computer Crime Unit, Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneida, Internet Crimes Against Children Task force in Albany, Homeland Security Investigations, and the City of Oneida Police Department.