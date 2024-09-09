NYS Troopers Ask for Public’s Help. Recognize These Vandals?
New York State Police are asking for the public's assistance regarding a vandalism case in Schuyler, in Herkimer County.
Troopers say, on August 5, 2024, at about 5:34 p.m., State Police responded to a report of damage to a motor vehicle on State Route 5 in the Town of Schuyler.
Following an investigation, police discovered that a 2014 Kia Forte was broken into and vandalized by two males who partially covered their faces on video camera security footage.
Troopers say, if anyone has any information regarding this investigation on State Route 5 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., to contact State Police in Oneida at (315-366-6000) and refer to case # NY2400506955. People with knowledge of the incident can also make an anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
People can make calls and tips through the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about the incident, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
