Oneida Police Looking for “Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week”
Oneida City Police are looking for a 54-year-old white male who is wanted on charges of sexual assault, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police Criminal Investigations Division.
Police say Michael A. Merrill, who's residence is unknown is wanted through a bench warrant that includes Sex Abuse 1st which is a class D felony.
Burgess says that Merrill's charges include
Forcible Touching (class A Misdemeanor)
Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class A Misdemeanor)
Police say the incident occurred in July of this year at a residence in the City of Oneida.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Michael A. Merrill
DOB: 03/04/1968
AGE: 54
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’1, 258 lbs, gray/balding
Location: Unknown
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Merrill, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]