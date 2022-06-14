If you have been in Oneonta's Neahwa Park lately, you've probably noticed some work being done along David W. Brenner Road and on a trail that runs along the creek behind Damaschke Field. This is all part of the continuation of the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway project which began 20 years ago.

The incompleted project was able to move forward thanks to money from the City of Oneonta using federal funding and the Future for Oneonta Foundation (FOF) which kicked in $50,000 to pave part of the Greenway trail that runs along the creek behind Damaschke Field and also add a paved trail that runs from James Georgeson Ave. in the park into Catella park which will connect to the New Island Trail, a different section of the Greenway. Paving the two sections of the trail in Neahwa Park will make it handicap accessible and compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990.

The Mill Race has an interesting history. According to FOF, back in In 1806, James and John McDonald who owned a sawmill diverted water from the Susquehanna into what is now Neahwa Park and that mill face powered their sawmill. In fact, Oneonta was originally named "McDonald’s Mills" because of that successful mill. It's always more fun when you know the history behind things.

Below are some photos that were taken of the trail work being done in Neahwa Park by Al Cleinman, the new Chair of FOF.

I don't think it will be very long before we all get to enjoy those paved trails. Find out more about the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway Trail at oneontagreenway.org.

