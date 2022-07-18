Oneonta Man Allegedly Shoots Arrows at Police, Then Locks Himself Inside Home for 23 Hours

An Oneonta man is in custody after police say he tried to sneak out of his house after locking himself inside for 23 hours.

Law enforcement personnel with the New York State Police arrived on the scene on Saturday, July 16, 2022 just before 8:00pm to talk with a suspect in an alleged theft from Price Chopper that occurred on June 20, 2022.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Tyler W. Burr of Oneonta.

When they approached the home located on Emmons Hill Road to speak with Burr the NYSP says “he aimed a bow and arrow at the troopers then shot in the direction of the troopers.”

Other law enforcement agencies were called to the scene including the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, the NYSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and NYSP Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

Officers established a perimeter outside of the home and closed State Route 7 from Emmons Hill Road to the Price Chipper parking lot. A detour was put in place directing drivers to Hillside Drive. Authorities are thanking members of “the public for their cooperation and patience during entire incident.”

Emmons Hill Road in Oneonta, New York Photo via Google Maps (July 2022) Graphic Created via Canva Emmons Hill Road in Oneonta, New York Photo via Google Maps (July 2022) Graphic Created via Canva loading...

Police say that at no time was there a threat to the general public.

Police say that Burr allegedly tried to flee the home almost a day later, at 7:10pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022. As he was trying to flee he was taken into custody.

He was processed at the State Police barracks in Oneonta and then brought to the Otsego County Jail pending arraignment.

Police say that more charges are possible. However, at this time, Burr faces the following charges:

four counts of Menacing a Police Officer (Class D felony)

three counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

Burglary in the third Degree (Class D felony) (This charge stems from the alleged theft from Price Chopper on June 20, 2022)

No other physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to law enforcement should call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

