Onieda County Sees 22 New COVID Cases, No Deaths

Oneida County is reporting 22 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Four are nursing home-related, bringing the total number of cases to 1,584.

There were no new fatalities to report and the number of deaths remains at 91.

29 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, 26 at MVHS and three at Rome Memorial.

Six patients are hospitalized outside the county.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Wednesday:

322 active positive cases

1,171 positive cases have been resolved.

46,816 total negative results.

48,400 total tests have been conducted.

346 under mandatory quarantine

141 under precautionary quarantine

12,427 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There have also been several number potential public exposures:

Potential Public Exposures:

6/20/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Old Navy

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/4/20

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of Exposure: Kellogg Road, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/4/20

6/23/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/7/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/7/20

Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of Exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/7/20

6/24/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of Exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/8/20

6/25/20

Time of Exposure: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Applebee’s

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes, when they were not eating

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/9/20

Here's the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard