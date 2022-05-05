Opa! St. Sophia Greek Festival Is Back In CNY And In Person For 2022

If you love all things Greek, this is totally for you.

It Has Been A Few Years

Photo by Dim Hou on Unsplash Photo by Dim Hou on Unsplash loading...

Just like many things, the COVID-19 pandemic took this event away from us in years past. Finally, with a lot of excitement, the St. Sophia Greek Cultural Festival is returning to Central New York.

Back, And In Person

Sure, you can find much of the food served all over Central New York. There are tons of delicious places for Gyros and other delectable Greek dishes. Nothing quite beats going to a festival celebrating everything greek and putting way too much tzatziki on that gyro though.

Way Different Than Last Year's Festivities

Three antique columns nixki loading...

It sure will be amazing seeing as last year the event was on, but very limited due to the pandemic. In 2021 it was purely a drive-thru style event.

What To Expect

greek gyro platter rez-art loading...

Dance to the Greek Music, chow down on the Greek food, and enjoy some very scrumptious desserts that are also very Greek. You're getting the point. Expect a full-fledged authentic Greek event. Nothing can beat the sights you'll take in, the smells filling the air, and all the fun.

Some Things Remain Completely The Same

If you attended one of the St. Sophias Greek Cultural Festivals in the past, the location is no different for 2022. The event is taking place June 9th through 12th this year at the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Syracuse.

Thursday, June 9th, 5-9 pm

Friday, June 10th, 5-10 pm

Saturday, June 11th, Noon-10 pm

Sunday, June 12th, Noon-4 pm

Want to find out even more info? Check out the event's Facebook page, here. Or click here for their website.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born