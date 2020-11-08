Oriskany Elementary Will Spend Week Virtual Due to COVID-19

Oriskany Central School District has announced that their elementary school will go completely virtual this week after another person connected with the elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.

N.A. Walbran Elementary, PK - 6 students, to be placed on fully remote instruction for the following dates:

• Monday, November 9, 2020

• Tuesday, November 10, 2020

• Wednesday, November 11, 2020, is Veteran’s Day and the District will not be in session on this day.

• Thursday, November 12, 2020

• Friday, November 13, 2020

In a letter sent to parents and community members, the district said "the Oneida County Department of Health has advised us that they are continuing to conduct an extensive

investigation and additional/more time is needed to ensure all contract tracing has been completed and all families, if necessary, are directly contacted."

Junior and High School Students should report to their normal hybrid learning schedule this week. If there are any further restrictions, families will be contacted by the Oneida County Health Department.

Read the entire letter from the Oriskany School District here.