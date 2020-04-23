Oswego Man Arrested For Endangering The Welfare Of A Child

An Oswego man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate online relationship with a 15-year old girl.

According to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, 34-year old Evan Nelson posed as a 17-year old boy and briefly engaged in an online relationship with a girl from Camden he knew was 15-years old.

Investigators say during the relationship, Nelson solicited photos and videos of a sexual nature from the victim.

Nelson is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

An order of protection has been requested on behalf of the victim.

The victim has been offered counseling services through the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.