Out Of Gas? At Least 1 NY Police Department Is Willing To Help
Imagine a day going perfectly, one small hiccup rears its ugly head and you run out of gas. One Police Department in New York is happy to help.
Of course, that would mean you need to be inside their jurisdiction, but this could be a possibility should you encounter this. Livingston County sits just south of Rochester in New York State, and they have your back if you happen to run out of gas. Stranded on the side of the road? They will come and get you back up and running.
Think about that, would you have ever even thought to call the police department if you run your gas tank dry? Obviously, it is a mistake that we all have done, but never intend to. When it happens, of course, it is purely accidental. It doesn't matter where it is you're heading, it just flat out sucks to run out of fuel. In New York winters, it also means your vehicle's source of heat to keep you warm, disappears.
But, why would the police do this? Well, imagine being stuck on the side of the road with cars speeding on by. You could very well be a vehicular accident waiting to happen. Now, in the picture seen below, they aren't filling your tank. Instead, you're getting a gallon or two. That is just enough to get you to a gas station to fill up.
Keep it in the back of your mind anywhere in New York State though, if the Livingston County Sheriffs office will do this for you, maybe other police departments will too.
