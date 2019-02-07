Ex-NY Lawmaker Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery Charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York state assemblyman has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted a bribe in exchange for introducing legislation designed to derail a Rochester-area retail project.

The Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester reports that Republican Joe Errigo entered his plea Wednesday in federal court. He faces charges including bribery and conspiracy. The 79-year-old Livingston County resident lost re-election last fall.

Errigo's bill didn't pass and authorities later acknowledged the scheme was a ruse intended to expose corruption.

Lobbyist Robert Scott Gaddy also faces charges for allegedly participating in the scheme. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Gaddy and Errigo split $10,500 in bribes in return for the legislation.

A message left with Errigo's attorney wasn't immediately returned.